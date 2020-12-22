Donna J. Lystig, 91, Hillsdale, Wis., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
She was born Nov. 26, 1929, to Ignatious and Bertha (Lehman) Balog at Hillsdale, where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Barron High School.
On May 31, 1949, she married Carl “Morris” Lystig at Hudson. The couple farmed in the Hillsdale area for many years.
Donna was a member of New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, where music and singing were important to her. She and Ellen Louis sang for many funerals there throughout the years.
Donna also loved fishing, quilting, gardening and canning.
Surviving are a daughter Constance Hanson of Cushing; sons Allen (Michele) of Palmetto, Fla., and Carl Morris Lystig, Jr. of Hillsdale; a daughter-in-law JoAnn Lystig of Hillsdale; grandchildren Chris and Jared (Ashlee) Lystig, Amanda (Bill) Schulze, Bryce (Leah) Hanson, Stacy (Kelly) Schaible, Jed Hanson, Andrea Sanders, and Amber and Taylor Lystig; great-grandchildren Parker, Paislee and Porter Lystig, and Elizabeth and Edward Schulze; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Oct. 16, 2003; a son Peder; a son-in-law Byron Hanson; a daughter-in-law Pam Lystig; grandchildren Stephanie, Heidi and Andrew Lystig; two brothers; and two sisters.
Private services for the family will be held at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, with Vicar Lucy Hardie officiating and interment at the church cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
