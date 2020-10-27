Ardys Faye Anderson, Mesa, Ariz., died Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, at Lund Family Hospice Home, Gilbert, Ariz., at the age of 79 years, three months and five days.
She was born July 15, 1941, in a farmhouse between Tea and Lennox, S.D., the daughter of Claus A. and Tilda T. Straatmeyer. She attended grade school in Lennox, S.D. and graduated from Lennox High School in 1959. Much of her working life was spent in the banking business in Sioux Falls, S.D.
On Jan. 23, 1960, Faye (as she preferred to be called) was united in marriage to Howard S. Doe at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lennox, S.D. Two children were born to this union, Bradley Dean Doe and Tammy Leigh Doe.
On June 20, 1979, Faye married Kenneth P. Anderson at Sioux Falls. She was an active and faithful member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Mesa. For the last eight years, Faye and Ken made their home in the Las Palmas Active 55-plus Resort Community in Mesa.
Surviving are her husband Kenneth; children Bradley (Kathy) Doe and Tammy (Foster) Iverson; stepchildren Robert (Karie) Anderson, Rosemarie (Lee) Simanek, Julie (Donald) Lawrence and Pamela (Dennis) Hehl; grandchildren Alexander Doe, Adam Doe, Nathan Iverson, Carly Iverson and Casey Iverson; a great-grandson Roekin Jackson; step-grandchildren Jennah Thomas, Lindsey Freiberg, Joseph Anderson and Joshua Pederson; and brothers Alvin (Marcine) Straatmeyer and Roger (Martha) Straatmeyer.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; a son Brian Thomas Doe who died shortly after birth in Connecticut; and a stepdaughter Brenda Jean Anderson.
Due to the COVID-19, no memorial service is planned at this time.
