“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” 1 Corinthians 15:55 KJV
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Patricia A. Eggleston, 90, Ridgeland, Wis., greeted her Lord face-to-face on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Cambridge Senior Living facility, Rice Lake.
Patty was born to Floyd and Della (Lawrence) Martin on June 17, 1930, and resided on the family farm in Ridgeland until she graduated from Barron High School in 1948. She then went on to briefly attend a business school in the Twin Cities area until she started working at First State Bank, Prairie Farm, at the age of 19.
She married Arden D. Eggleston on Feb. 25, 1950, and the couple settled at the Martin home farm, where they lived the rest of their lives.
Patty loved working at the bank. She began as a teller and finally retired as president at the age of 67. For 48 years, she saw the banking industry transform itself again and again as new technologies advanced it into the computer age. Her natural persistence and work ethic served her well during these numerous transitions. She also worked as a key player in the Mau Insurance Agency while at the bank.
She and her husband were active members of the Ridgeland Lutheran Church, where she belonged to the Twilight Circle for many years. She enjoyed traveling often with family and friends, and being involved with her husband in neighborhood card parties, square dancing in a local group and singing duets for special occasions.
Surviving are children Sharon (Tom) Vipond of Woodstock, Ga., Marcia (Niles) Knutson of Sparta, Sandy Bygd of Ridgeland and Diane Della Strand of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; a 3-year-old sister Barbara Mae Martin; Arden, her husband of 70 years; and a son-in-law Niles Knutson.
No funeral is being planned.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at cremationsociety-wi.com.
