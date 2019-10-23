Evelyn (Rose) Heldt, 82, Barron, Wis., was called home to Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Evelyn was born May 23, 1937, at Eldora, Iowa, to William and Marie (Schuneman) Rose. She graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1955.
On June 3, 1955, Evelyn married her high school sweetheart, John Heldt, at the First Baptist Church of Steamboat Rock. John and Evelyn moved to Wisconsin shortly after they said their vows. They wasted no time in starting their family, with three sons and one daughter.
The family moved a few times, settling back in the Barron area in 1970.
Over the years, Evelyn worked as a waitress, a cook for Barron Area Schools and drove semi-truck with John before retiring.
She was a devout Christian and a talented organist who enjoyed playing at the Baptist churches she was affiliated with. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, camping, attending bluegrass gospel music festivals, and spending time with her family.
She was known best for her excellent cooking, but her homemade buns and potato salad were savored most by loved ones.
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband of 64 years, are sons Randy (Sharon) of Cameron, Ron (Althea) of Barron and Bruce (Vicky) of Cameron; a daughter Debra (Philip) Gruenhagen of Long Lake; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a twin sister Eleanor Folkerts; a sister-in-law LaRita Rose; a brother-in-law Roger Heldt; as well as many nieces and nephews, and her sweet dog Zoey.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Richard Rose; brothers-in-law John Frerichs and Dean Folkerts; and sisters-in-law Bonnie Heldt and Anna Heldt.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, from Hope Baptist Church, Rice Lake, with Pastor Darrel Robinson officiating. A graveside service will follow at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Evelyn’s memory to the Humane Society of Barron County at www.hsbcshelter.com or the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
