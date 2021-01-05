Melvin Embert Nyhus

Melvin E. Nyhus, 81, Cumberland, Wis., passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
He was born Oct. 16, 1939, to Embert and Bertha (Kern) Nyhus at Cumberland, where he spent his entire life. Mel graduated from Cumberland High School in 1959.
He married Janet Diesterhaft on June 17, 1961, and they raised their three children: Rhonda, Lynn and Jeff. Mel worked 35 years for 3M Company, and after retirement, worked for Wisconsin Structural Steel for 13 more.
He loved the outdoors, especially in the summer months when he spent countless hours gardening and mowing the lawn. He was a man of solid faith who served St. Paul Lutheran Church as an elder and put a great deal of effort into the annual Rutabaga Festival Brat Stand.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 59 years, are children Rhonda (Ken) Rimarcik, Lynn (Greg) Rimarcik and Jeff Nyhus; grandchildren Carrie (Michael) Wenzel, and Anna and Hope Rimarcik; great-granddaughters Kaely, Emily and Melonie Wenzel; brothers Gerhard of Sand Creek and Ronald of Texas; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edward, Richard, Dale and Marvin; and a great-granddaughter Kelli Ann.
A Christian memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor John Miels.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. The service will be broadcast via radio for those who don't wish to attend in person.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, handling arrangements.
