Dora A. Hanson, 87, Rice Lake, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home, Rice Lake.
She was born May 29, 1933, to Roy and Eldora (Deskins) Moore at Rice Lake. On June 25, 1951, she married Joseph Hanson at Pine City, Minn.
Dora had a special kindness in her heart for animals, especially cats.
She was a resident of Heritage Lakeside for the past 11 years, where she gathered many new friends along the way. She enjoyed participating in all of the activities they had to offer, especially Bingo and baking cookies.
Surviving are sons Jim & Gary (Kelly); grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Robert and Dora Hanson; great-grandchildren; a half-brother Clarence (Jane) Wicken; a half-sister Lois (Scot) Arnold; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on April 28, 2009; their infant son; a brother; and a sister.
A private service for immediate family will be held, with Rev. Chris VanBeek officiating and interment at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake. Extended family and friends are invited to view a livestream of the service on Chetek United Methodist Church’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The service will also be available to view after the livestream on the church’s website.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
