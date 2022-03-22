Eunice Irene Childers

Eunice I. Childers, 93, rural Comstock, Wis., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 10, 1928, at Turtle Lake to Herman and Agnes (Johnson) Groehler.
Eunice married Jack Schabell on April 3, 1948 and moved to Ely, Minn. They later divorced.
She tended bar in the Ely area for several years and later would tell folks that up in that country "men are men and women are proud of it."
In 1968, she married Owen Childers and they made their home in Peoria, Ill. After Owen passed in 1983, she moved home to the family farm in Turtle Lake, where she cared for her parents until her mother’s passing in 2010.
She was a social person and over the years was a member of the Moose Club and American Legion auxiliaries. She was a past president of the AMVETS auxiliary in Peoria and the VFW Auxiliary in Almena. She was particularly proud of her association with veterans’ groups, calling the vets “My Veterans,” as though they belonged only to her.
She was a caring lady who loved playing cards, traveling and was proud to be part of a family with several living generations of women.
Surviving are children Glennis (Robert) Lynch and Jack Schabell; grandchildren Diane Sears, Allen Galindo, Mike Galindo and Jarrett Schabell; great-grandchildren Rachel (Luke) Henningson, Lekresha (Rob Siefkes) Sears, Austin Galindo, Alyssa Galindo, Alyia Galindo, Elizabeth Galindo, Beau Galindo, Makala Schabell and Marly Schabell; great-great-grandchildren Alexys Izaiah, EllaRay, Cameron and Kovyn; special family friends Jean Schabell, John Schabell, Jane Foss, Summer Robbins and Kristen Dugan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Owen; brothers Gerhardt, Alvin and Allen Groehler; a sister Rose Johnson; a sister-in-law Judy Groehler; a great-granddaughter Makenzie Schabell; and a great-grandson Allen Ray Galindo.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Mark Woeltge officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.