Daniel H. Severude, 86, rural Dallas, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 6, 1935, the son of Albin and Evelyn (Johnson) Severude. He grew up in Dallas and graduated from Barron High School in 1953.
On May 4, 1957, he married Valoise Amundson. They lived in Dallas, where he worked at Dallas Egg Produce, and later owned and operated the Skelly Gas Station and bulk oil business for many years.
They moved back to the Severude homestead, which has been in the family for 150 years. There, he enjoyed raising cattle.
Daniel also enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting and was always up for a good game of cribbage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 64 years, are children Gordon of Dallas, Bruce (Tamy) of Barron and Sarah (Jim) Sirek of Rice Lake; grandchildren Sonya (Andy) Hogan, Kiersten (Bryan) Haugerud, Karia (Zach) Ristow and Joshua (Whitney) Tyler; great-grandchildren Austin and Tyler Hogan, and Teddy and Izzie Tyler; a sister Avis Carlson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by a son Joel; a granddaughter Alissa Severude; a brother Ole; and sisters Ruth Sanderson, Jean Severude and Carol Mullen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, with Pastor Dave Olsen officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.