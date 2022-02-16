John “Jack” A. Shimon, 84, Cameron, Wis., passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Cumberland Healthcare.
He was born Aug. 18, 1937, the son of Charles and Margaret (Forrest) Shimon. He grew up in Rice Lake, and at the age of 16, started racing #29 at the Rice Lake Speed Pit. He raced into his 50s. In 2012, he was inducted into the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame.
He left St. Joseph’s Catholic School and attended Rice Lake Vocational School, where he graduated in auto mechanics.
On Aug. 29, 1959, he married Loretta Gail Jerry. They lived in Rice Lake and he started his mechanics career at Oliver Chevrolet Garage. They later moved to Cameron, where he worked at Indian Head Black Topping. He finished his career with the Barron County Highway Department.
Jack loved working in his garage on his trike and rat rod. He rarely missed his daily morning coffee, socializing with his buddies.
He was very active with St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron.
Jack always had a smile and lighthearted remark for everyone he met. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are children Kennerae Shimon, Heather (Darren) Koepp and Brock (Lois) Shimon; grandchildren Brooke (Doug) Porter, Devin (Matt) Perry, Maranda (Joe) Chaplin, Mallery (Andy) Rappal, Joshua (Rachel) Shimon and Spencer (Amber) Shimon; great-grandchildren Denver, Carson, Ashton, Braxton, Lydia, Alaina, Layla, Hannah, Amelia, Clara, Wayne, Brice, Torri, Prestyn and Ella; a brother Jim (Ann); a sister Maryann Myers; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Austin Shimon, and a sister Shirley Gavin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Father Chandra Ery officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, and an hour prior to Mass at the church.
