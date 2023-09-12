Ray Earls Isaacs Jr.

Ray E. Isaacs Jr., 81, Rice Lake, Wis., died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Rice Lake, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Cook County, Ill., to Ray Sr. and Mable (Schmitt) Isaacs.
Ray married Bonnie Skogstad on Oct. 27, 1962, in St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Bristol, Wis. They built a home on Montgomery Lake in Salem, where all family and friends congregated. He was a supervisor for American Motors for many years and helped design the Pacer car. Ray also drove trucks and laid concrete.
They moved to the Township of Stanfold, Barron County, after many drives up to this area and dairy farmed from 1976-2020. He loved farming and all of his farm animals, crops and driving his skid steer. He worked construction when Highway 53 came through town. He also worked for Stein Brothers driving trucks and hauled steel.
He loved his apple trees, making pickles, tools, woodworking, welding, leatherwork and his computers. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. He enjoyed time at the Apostle Islands.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of over 60 years, are daughters Anita (Bill) Robotka of Birchwood and Tammy (Dennis) Kennen of Celebration, Fla.; sons Matt (Michelle) of Rice Lake and Bill; grandchildren Josh Estes, Joe Robotka, Domminick Kennen, Sara Kennen, Steve Randall, Heidi Baker, Justin Randall, Corey Randall, Patricia Adams and James Isaacs; great-grandchildren Aedyn Kennen, Aubrey Randall, Everly Rose Randall, Ashton Hall, Emily Randall, Alayna Randall, Kai Randall, Carter Swanson, Jayce Nykanen, Cayden Nykanen, Jameson Nykanen and Brooklyn Estes; sisters Dorothy Schultz of Vernon, Ill., Sandy Brieling of Maricopa, Ariz., and Mabel Mills of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers Pat O’Connor of the Phillipines and Gordon Isaacs of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Ellen Brough; and brothers Jim Isaacs, George Isaacs and Andrew O’Connor.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with interment at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
