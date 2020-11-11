Judith Mary Amundson

Judith M. Amundson, 78, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Courtyard of Bellevue (Green Bay).
She was born and raised in Eau Claire, and graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in home economics education. After beginning her teaching career in Ashland, she met her future husband, Marvin, married and moved to Barron.
Once her two boys were born, she became a fulltime mother, housewife and homemaker.
Judy was involved in many local groups, including Spotlighters Homemakers Club, First Lutheran Church ELCA Ladies group and Barron Kiwanis.
She and Marvin traveled extensively during their 54 years of marriage; all across the country, as well as a few times internationally.
Judy was a devoted wife and mother. She really enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking in her free time.
Surviving are sons David (Kristie) and Jeffrey (Penny); a brother Larry Klawiter (Barb Button); a brother Buddy Klawiter (David Kupitzke); a brother-in-law Michael (Karen) Amundson; four grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband; her father Paul Klawiter; her mother Juanita Resech; and a brother David Klawiter.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined, once gathering restrictions are lifted.
Anyone wanting to honor Judy's memory may make a contribution to First Lutheran Church in Barron or the Barron Kiwanis Club.
