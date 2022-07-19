Harlan E. Becker, 82, Cameron, Wis., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Mayo Hospital, Barron, with his family by his side.
He was born July 28, 1940, at Sparta to Edward and Stella (Herrman) Becker. He grew up on a farm in East Beaver Creek Valley, was baptized at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and attended Sparta High School. Harlan joined the 32nd Division of the Army National Guard.
He was married to his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Fredrick) Becker. In January of 1962, Harlan and Patricia moved to Olympia, Wash., after the National Guard was activated during the Berlin Crisis, to Fort Lewis, Wash., in 1961. Friends and neighbors from Sparta accompanied them there for six months while Harlan was stationed at Fort Lewis. Their eldest daughter, Sandra, was born while they lived in Olympia.
Harlan worked for many years at G. Heileman Brewery of La Crosse and became a district sales representative in Wisconsin. He also covered the state of South Dakota for a year while the family lived in Huron, S.D. G. Heileman Brewery was a major sponsor of the Governor’s Fishing Opener every year, and that led to Harlan being given sales of the western area of Wisconsin. The family then moved to Cameron in 1984.
When the brewery was eventually sold, Harlan began working at Wisconsin Indianhead Country, a tourism company based out of Chetek. He worked there for 25 years, until his retirement.
Harlan started coin collecting as an adolescent and was an avid numismatist ever since. He had Cameron Coin, which he operated out of Time & Again Antiques, Chetek, until the time of his death. He was a past and present member of the Barron County Coin Club, a past commander of the Sparta and Cameron American Legions, and the 40 et 8.
Harlan was also an avid fisherman and past member of the Rice Lake Bassmasters. He especially liked fishing with family and his grandsons.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Douglas (Nora) Becker; a daughter Sandra Becker; grandsons Timothy of Chetek and Chris of Hudson; great-granddaughters Zoey and Rylee Becker; his stepmother Alice (McComb) Becker; a stepsister Mary Jean Betzweiser; a stepbrother Denny McComb of Whitefish Bay; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Andrea; a sister Beverly (James) Allen; and infant sisters Joyce, Carol and Donna.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, from Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Lay Minister Jane Snowden officiating. Visitation will be held 10-11:30 a.m., prior to services. Lunch will follow services at the Cameron House in Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cameron Food Pantry.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
