Susan “Susie” Marie Oleson

Susan “Susie” M. Oleson, 62, Barron, Wis., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home after a two-year battle with cancer. Susie will be deeply missed and remembered by all for her welcoming smile and infectious laughter.
Susie was born July 13, 1958, at Rice Lake to Clarence and Bernice (Richter) Demers, the 11th of 13 children. Susie’s family moved to Red Wing, Minn., in 1962, and returned to Rice Lake in 1970. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1976.
At 16 years old, Susie began working at the Viking Café, Rice Lake, where Jeff was working as a short order cook. They married on May 7, 1977, and went on to have three children, David, Jessica and Joshua. She later became the proud grandma to four grandchildren, Anna, Jason, Seth and Mia.
In the fall of 1976, Susie began waitressing at Lehman’s Supper Club, Rice Lake, where she worked until 1991. She then took a job at Country Kitchen in Rice Lake until 2005. Susie worked at Nancy’s Family Restaurant, Rice Lake, for about one year, until she and Jeff opened Susie’s Café, Barron, in 2006.
They owned and operated Susie’s Café for the next 12 years, until Susie was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. She spent the next two years fighting cancer, and spending time and traveling with her family. Susie’s favorite pastime, when she wasn’t serving customers, was being with her family. Susie and Jeff started taking cruises for their 25th wedding anniversary and enjoyed taking them every year when possible.
Susie’s Cafe was a favorite gathering place for neighbors and friends. She made those who came in feel welcome and cared for with her contagious laughter and endless smiles. Throughout her life, Susie was a light in her community. She was a dedicated member and beloved Sunday school teacher for more than 25 years at World Harvest Church, Rice Lake. She had a passion for teaching God’s word to the little children.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children David (Michelle) Oleson, Jessica Oleson-Bue and Joshua Oleson; grandchildren Anna Oleson, Jason Oleson, Seth Oleson and Mia Bue; siblings Maryann Ferry, Josephine Jones, Ronald Demers, Janice Frazier, Beverly Langer, Larry Demers, Kathy Mattocks, Clarence Demers, Linda Lovell, Eugene Demers and John Demers; as well as nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Susie was preceded in death by her mother and father, and a sister Silvia Dvorak.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, from World Harvest Church, with a lunch to follow. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
