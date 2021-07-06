Lucille L. Crosby, 97, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Baldwin Care Center.
She was born at home to Coy and Julia (Esbach) Drinkwine in Vanceburg, Sheridan Township, Dunn County. At the time of her birth, she had four older brothers and sisters. She attended Vanceburg School, Oak Lawn Elementary School, near Connorsville, and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1942.
After graduation, Lucille traveled to Miami, Okla., where she worked and lived with an older sister. While in Oklahoma, she married and had a child, Shirley Brink. Divorcing in 1948, Lucille returned to Wisconsin, where she lived with her parents in the Connorsville area.
On July 31, 1951, Lucille married Kenneth Crosby of Prairie Farm, a lifelong friend and classmate of Lucille’s older siblings. Ken and Lucille made their home in Prairie Farm, where they started a family and had four children.
“Lucy” was a stay-at-home mother. She was a wonderful cook and baked enticing breads, rolls and delicious chocolate chip cookies. Following Kenneth’s untimely death in 1969, Lucille became the sole owner and operator of Ken’s pride and joy, Scoop’s Delight Salad Dressing. She worked hard to develop the business but was forced to sell in 1974.
While she owned the business, Lucille also drove school bus for Prairie Farm School District disadvantaged students, who loved her dearly. In late 1974, Lucille moved to Menomonie, where she worked as a bank teller until retirement. Not one to stay idle, Lucille moved to the Marshfield area and became an in-home caregiver for young and old alike.
When her advancing age prevented her from being a caregiver, she was happily employed at St. Vincent DePaul’s, Marshfield, until she was 84. Her final move was to Baldwin Care Center, where she resided until her death. She was a beloved member of the BCC community.
Lucille received wonderful and professional care from the BCC staff, Adoray Hospice and special caregiver Emma Loberg, until her death. Her family is eternally grateful for their loving care.
Lucille belonged to the Evangelical United Brethren and United Lutheran churches of Prairie Farm. She was a proud member of the Prairie Farm American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 68 years. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, travel and sightseeing, gatherings at church, but mostly loved spending time with ‘the little ones.”
Surviving are many who loved her and those who were lovingly touched by her. She will mostly be missed by her family; children Shirley (Bruce) Cicchese and their children Nicole, Larry, James, Tammy and Anthony; Vickie Bonkrude and her children Shannon, Jessica and Karissa; Ronald (Bonnie) Crosby and their children Tina, Kenneth and Katie; Penny Crosby and her children Chad, Chris, Matthew and Mandi; and Peggy (Duane) Marion and their children Micki, Brandon, Sabrina and Lance; and a sister-in-law Marlys Drinkwine. Lucille was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren who loved “Grandma” dearly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will never be forgotten.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kenneth in 1969; sisters Hazel Hagen, Wilma Stevens, Lanor Hagen, Grace Gerock and infant sister Cleora; brothers Lynn, Denver, Leroy and Perry; grandchildren Tania and Lee Marion, and Baby Cicchese; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Terrance Stratton officiating and interment at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, rural Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
