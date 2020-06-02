Marvin "Marv" Frederick Anderson

Marvin "Marv" F. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 29, 1938, at Milwaukee, Wis., to Fred and Esther Anderson. The family moved to Almena and Marv graduated from Barron High School.
Marv met Charlotte Stauner at a local diner, where she was a waitress. They married May 13, 1961, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena.
Marv served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. After his military service, they returned to Almena and Marv worked over 40 years at the Twin Town Cheese (Saputo Cheese) factory, Almena, until he retired.
After retirement, Marv enjoyed working in his shop, doing various woodworking projects, and hunting. He was able to share these loves and pass on his knowledge with his grandsons.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 59 years, are children Deborah (Jerome) Carpenter, Frederick (Char) and Joan (Brett) Riberich; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He will be terribly missed by his immediate family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Robert.
A private memorial service is being held by the family. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Almena.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local hospice care organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.