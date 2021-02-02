Alice T. Johnson, 97, Parshall, N.D., left this earth Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Minot Health and Rehab, Minot, N.D., surrounded by her family.
Alice was born Jan. 16, 1924, to Sander and Nettie Midboe on the family farm in Northwood, N.D. Alice grew up attending school in Northwood, until her teens. She then ventured to Fargo, N.D., and graduated high school from Oak Grove Lutheran School in 1944.
She was working at Woody's Cafe in Valley City, N.D., when a handsome man came in and swept her off of her feet. After a short courtship, Alice married Marvin Dale Johnson at Pine City, Minn., on Oct. 23, 1948. They made their forever home in Barron, Wis., where they raised their family.
Alice worked at various jobs in and around the Barron area, but the one she loved the most was working at Barron Care and Rehab until she retired in 1989.
As an active member of the First Baptist Church, Barron, she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and joyfully served wherever she was needed. Her faith and love for her Lord was demonstrated in every ounce of her being.
Mostly, she had the gift of hospitality. Anyone who graced her home was treated like royalty. Even as dementia took her mind, she would still preach a salvation message to anyone who would listen. Her motto was always, "one more for Jesus."
Alice was passionate about many things in life. She loved to go fishing or just sit and chat a spell when they weren't biting. She was also passionate about sports, specifically major league baseball (Twins fan all her life), NFL football (Vikings fan) and watching local high school sports.
Her love for gardening, canning (her famous dill pickles), cooking and baking her weekly bread and cinnamon rolls made her happy. She kept herself busy with her crafts, crocheting doilies, afghans, and baby clothes.
Alice was also fond of doing just about anything if it meant spending time with family and friends. Whether it was camping, flying to visit her daughter, Cyndi, or watching her grandkids in sports – she was there, as it meant spending quality time with the ones she loved. Alice also never met a corndog she didn’t like and found many diners and cafes along her journey where great meals were had and great memories were made.
Surviving are a daughter Cyndi (Orie) Goudge; a son Keith (Paula); grandchildren Jerica Rose (Nick) Langley, Karlie Kay Johnson and Elsie Crosley; great-grandchildren Brocke Johnson, Nyomi Rose Langley and Rakin Keith Johnson; a sister-in-law Gloria Johnson, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, dear friends and her buddy, Barkley.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2002; brothers Norman (Fay) Midboe, Carl (Marlys) Midboe and Kermit Midboe; sisters Evelyn Midboe, Ellenore (Roy) Eidon, Tillie (Charlie) Kerbaugh; her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Nellie Johnson; and brothers-in-law Lyle (Catherine) and Duane K. Johnson.
The family wishes to thank the Home Health Care team of Mountrail County, Visiting Angels of Minot, the Trinity Health team, and the Minot Health and Rehab team. Their loving, caring and kindness to her were extraordinary. We appreciate it more than you will ever know.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, from First Baptist Church, Barron, with Pastor Floyd Lunde officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
