Gladys Viola Huset

Gladys V. Huset, 102, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
Gladys was born July 13, 1917, in the Town of Dallas, Barron County, to Carl and Anna Ellefson. She was baptized and confirmed at New Hope Lutheran Church at Pine Creek. She was the organist in that church for many years, until she married Lloyd Huset in 1937.
She lived in Barron for 10 years after they were married, then they bought a farm one mile north of Barron. They farmed for 32 years. They then built a retirement home, where she lived for 32 years until moving to Monroe Manor in 2010.
Surviving are a son Loren and daughter-in-law Beverly of Barron; granddaughters Roxane (Darryl) Kahl, Ronda (Dave) Simonson, Rita Herrman, Ramona Huset and Roslyn (Paul) Hauck; great-grandchildren Jerrad, Drew, Jessie, Jamie, Brooke, Bronson, Brandon, Ross, Ranessa, Reisa, Randel, Raelene, Ralicia, Racquel, Rayna, Jesse and Joey; 16 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Louann Graske of Minneapolis, Minn.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter-in-law Gerry Huset, and Arvid Herrman, who was like a son to her.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating and burial at New Hope-Pine Creek Cemetery, Town of Wilson, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held an hour prior services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.