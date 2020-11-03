David Thomas Rada

David T. Rada, 68, Chetek, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
David was born May 12, 1952, to Esther and Cyrus Rada at Bloomer.
David had four beautiful children, Benny, Thomas, Matthew and Chaslynn, and later in life met the love of his life, Kari.
David had many things in his life that he loved (fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, spending time at the cabin) but nothing brought him more joy then spending time with his family. Many times, people told him that he was co-dependent on his children, but really it was so important to him that they knew how much he loved them and his wife. His perfect day was sitting together with his wife and kids just enjoying their company.
Many people described David as someone who was a hard worker, honest, respected, had integrity, loyal, full of laughs, a listening ear and a heart full of gold. He gave tough love when they needed it, but he loved people unconditionally and wanted to do whatever he could to impact the lives of others.
You could pick up the phone and know that no matter what the reason for the call was – love was on the other end of the phone. He will truly be missed every single day.
David is celebrated by his wife Kari Hartman-Rada; children Benny (Tina) Bungartz of Chetek, and Thomas, Matthew and Chaslynn Rada, all of Eau Claire; a grandson Mason Bungartz; brothers Joe (Diane "Blondie") and Don "Poncho" (Patty), both of Bloomer; as well as many other family, friends and loved ones.
David was preceded in death by his father; his mother; sisters Mary Partlow, Cecelia "Sis" and Esther "Snooki;" a sister-in-law Lucy Ann; and brothers Bertram and Thomas.
A celebration of life is planned for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, from Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek. As a respect of the current situations, we ask that everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing.
Following the celebration of life, please join the family for a warm meal and continued fellowship at the Chetek Area Alano Club, 216 Stout Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.