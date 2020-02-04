Patricia "Patti" Mae Heller

Patricia "Patti" M. Heller, 85, Almena, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
She was born June 2, 1934, at Cumberland to Augusta Winfield and Blanche (Ogren) Jerry. Patti was raised in Cumberland and spent much of her youth on her grandparents' farm in Comstock. She attended Cumberland High School and graduated from Barron County Normal School with a teaching certificate.
Patti taught for several years at the one-room Spirit Lake School. We believe her time teaching gave her the training she later needed to raise her very own classroom of six!
Patricia married Paul Mathias Heller on June 10, 1957. They moved to Baraboo and later South Sioux City, Neb., as she helped Paul in his role within the Fuller Brush Company. In 1970, they purchased Corktown Tavern, Almena, where they served their “world famous” broasted chicken for 30 years.
Patti was actively involved with her children's sports and various community programs, such as 4-H.
Patti loved most of all spending time with her six children and their families. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and managed to accumulate quite a collection of roosters over the years. She had a great love for animals and always had a pet or two as her loyal companions.
She enjoyed spending time with her family at cabins, sporting events or joining them on their various adventures and travels. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Almena Ladies Auxiliary. Patti participated in her church community. In more recent years, she faithfully attended the local seniors community for lunch, and to play cards and games with some of her dearest friends.
Patti loved to shop, bake and decorate her home for the current holiday or season. She truly enjoyed picking (and eating) all kinds of berries, and loved to go fishing and celebrate special occasions with her sisters.
While her health often placed obstacles in front of her, she always managed to navigate them with grace, humor and a resilience that amazed all who encountered her. Her positive attitude, witty humor and endearing presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are children Rita (Randy) Lindstedt of Houlton, Dana (Jenifer) of Rice Lake, Shana (Mickey) Hover of Dallas, Paula Heller of Edina, Minn., Jayna (Mike) Yeske of Turtle Lake and Bonn (Starr) of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren Ryan (Kelly) Lindstedt, Jordan (Kristen) Lindstedt, Colin (Leticia) Lindstedt, Hunter Heller, Breanna (Eric) Scovill, Brittni Hover, Hannah (Lane) Olson, Michael Hover, Boden Heller, Sarah Yeske, Saundra Yeske, Grant Heller and Grace Heller; great-grandchildren Judah Lindstedt, Joy Lindstedt, Axel Lindstedt, Arlo Lindstedt, Asher Lindstedt, Nora Scovill, Hallie Scovill and Lainey Olson; sisters Arliene Zimmer and Loretta Gail (John) Shimon; a sister-in-law Madeline Jerry; as well as many nephews, nieces, and many other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Francis Jerry, James Jerry and Robert Jerry; and a sister Harriet Helberg.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, with lunch to follow at the church’s fellowship hall. Internment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Almena.
Visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services at the church.
