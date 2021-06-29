On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Heaven gained another angel. Mark Fredrickson, 59, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis.
He was a funny, big-hearted person, who loved hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. Mark was well known for his mechanical and tree work.
Surviving are his children Chelecy and Dustin, and grandchildren Pheonix and Jasmine.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Judy.
He had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences can be mailed to P.O. Box 95, Haugen, WI 54841.
