Glen H. Fisher, 80, Menomonie, Wis., went to meet the love of his life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
He was born Oct. 20, 1941, at Menomonie to Herbert H. and Edna M. (Harnisch) Fisher.
Glen married the love of his life, Donna J. Bowell, on July 24, 1959, at Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie. To this marriage three sons were born, Vincent, Bradley and Kendall.
Glen attended Menomonie High School and Chippewa Technical College. He was employed in the dairy field his entire life, starting at Maple Hill Dairy, Menomonie. Later, Glen was employed at Sanna Dairies (Con Agra) from 1961 to 1974.
Glen joined the DeLaval Separator Company (GEA) in 1974. This career was for 35 years working as process engineer. During this period, he worked throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, South America and Denmark.
Glen always was up for a challenge and enjoyed what he did. His greatest joy was his family. Glen and Donna traveled every year throughout the U.S. and Canada. The greatest trips were to A1aska and Hawaii. He also enjoyed his automobiles, of which he had many, and working around his home in the town of Red Cedar.
Surviving are sons Vincent (Dawn) of Maplewood, Minn., Bradley of Menomonie and Kendall (Christine) of Appleton; grandchildren Kyle of Stillwater, Minn., Naiomi (Ehren) of Maplewood, Holly (Tim) of Hastings, Minn., and Zach and Shelby, both of Appleton; and a brother-in-law Duane (Mary) Bowell.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife in 2017, his parents, a brother Charles, and a sister Lois.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, from Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie, with burial at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie. Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, handled arrangements. To share a memory online, visit olsonfuneral.com.
