Karen Marie Bogacz

Karen M. (Meyer) Bogacz, 68, Deltona, Fla., passed away Feb. 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Karen was born to Elmer and Rosella (Wendt) Meyer on Feb. 24, 1951, at Cumberland (Wis.) Memorial Hospital. She attended Clayton public schools, graduating from high school in 1969.
After her graduation, she relocated to the Minneapolis, Minn., area to make parts for ZEBCO, a pioneer in the spin casting reel for fishermen. She passionately enjoyed her career with Cray Research, Rice Lake, where she supported the manufacture of super computers for U.S. governmental agencies.
Karen loved the outdoors, spending much of her time gardening and photographing sunsets. She was also passionate about affecting positive change in people and the world around her. Karen spent many years volunteering for local nonprofits and other community events, and did so with a charm and smile that captivated everyone she met.
She married Stanley Bogacz in 1972 and raised two sons while residing in Rice Lake. Due to health issues and to enjoy an early retirement, they moved to Florida in 1998.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Brian Joseph of Rice Lake and Jason Lee (Jennifer) Bogacz of Deltona; siblings Linda (Dean) Oehlke of Clayton, Marjorie Koehler of New Richmond, Sheila (Marvin) Hanson of St. Croix Falls, Elmer (Cathy) Meyer of Star Prairie, Sandra Braden of Rice Lake and Dennis (Jane) Meyer of Comstock; and a stepsister Marsha (Tony) Rubinelli of La Crosse.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert Meyer and her stepfather Marshall Paulson.
A celebration of life was held at Karen’s home in Deltona, joined by family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted on a later date at Clayton. Karen's interment will be take place at Spooner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.