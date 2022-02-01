Betty J. Jackson, 93, Barron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born Aug. 16, 1928, to Emil and Mabel (Cole) Miller, raised in Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School.
Betty married Gunnar Eckman on Sept. 26, 1951, at Nashua, Iowa. They had twin boys, who passed away as infants in 1955. Betty and Gunnar owned and operated a few businesses before she went to work for the IRS as an auditor while living in Florida.
In the early 1990s, Betty and Gunnar moved back to Rice Lake. Gunnar preceded her in death in 1993. She later married Jerome Jackson on Feb. 17, 1996.
Betty and Jerry built a new home east of Barron in 1997. Betty loved her garden in her retirement. She also enjoyed traveling, going out to eat and loved to drive nice cars.
Betty had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active participant in the many churches she attended.
Surviving are a brother Huey Miller of Prairie Farm; a sister Marjorie Anderson of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two infant sons, two sisters, and six brothers.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, from First Baptist Church, Barron, with Rev. Floyd Lunde officiating and burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
