Paul “Stan” Schmitz, 58, Barron, Wis., died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.
Paul was born Jan. 5, 1961, to Larry and Marian (Mickelson) Schmitz at Barron. He attended Barron High School.
On Nov. 14, 1981, he married the love of his life, Lori Picknell. They raised two daughters, Gina and Tracy. He was the best Papa to his grandchildren Eliana, Ariana, Ian, and Anaya; they brought so much joy to his life.
He worked at Koser’s Iron Works prior to starting his career at Jennie-O Turkey Store, where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for many years.
Paul battled some health issues, but on April 23, 2014, was blessed with a new kidney and a new lease on life by his special angel, Judy Wirth.
He loved playing in his woods and could often be found down there baiting bear, mowing paths, checking his game cams or simply taking rides. He enjoyed four-wheeling, riding his Harley, camping, sitting by the fire, playing with the grandkids and spending time at Lake Superior hunting for agates and watching sunsets.
Paul will be remembered for his smile and fun-loving spirit.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Gina (Harvey) Sookiayak and Tracy (Tom) Rudolf, both of Rice Lake; grandchildren Eliana, Ariana, Ian, Anaya, Kayla and Paige; his mother Marian (Dick McClay) of Barron; a sister Sue (Brian Heup) Schmitz of Barron; a brother Kevin (Kim Hanson) Schmitz of Barron; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, and a brother Jeff.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Interment will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, on a later date.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
