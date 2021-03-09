Beverly Ann (Eide) (Weiss) Lien, 86, Mondovi, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire.
She was born Sept. 20, 1934, in the town of Mondovi to Peter and Mildred Eide. She married A. Darrell Weiss and together they had five children. For many years, they farmed north of Mondovi.
The family moved north of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, to operate a janitorial service. After four years, they returned to the area. They later divorced and she married Lester Lien.
Bev enjoyed gardening, fishing, gambling at Turtle Lake Casino, and traveling west to visit family and friends. She was a self-taught pianist, ukulele player and had a vast love of music she shared with all. She and Lester enjoyed polka at the VFW in Almena, where they were active members.
Surviving are her children and their families: a son Stephen Weiss of Augusta, Jessica (Joe) Dalton and Dannica Zingshiem, Angela (George) Sofia and Ellis Hametis, Sarah (Ron) Hailey and Hal Goeldner; a son Allen Weiss of Spokane Valley, Wash., Bryan (Katie) Colton, Londyn and Presley Weiss, Ashley (Brian) Adria and Alina Ogle, Aubrey (Chris) Laine, Vayda, Loki and Morrison Thayer; a son Jeff Weiss of Barron, Amber Weiss and Gavin Priem, Caroline Weiss, Sean Schullo and Lauren Schullo; a daughter Dawn Dock (Weiss) of Augusta, Christa (Jordan) Harper, Hadley and Harlow Ball; a daughter Sandra (Steve) Ashwell (Weiss), Tom, Candie and Amber Bresina.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband Lester Lien, a son-in-law Thomas Dock, a grandson Dustin Harwood, her parents Peter and Mildred Eide, a brother Russell Eide, a sister and brother-in-law Irene and Bud Marsh, and her husband A. Darrell Weiss.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Burial was held Friday, Feb. 26, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
