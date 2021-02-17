Steven Mitchell Peterson

Steven M. Peterson, 67, Chetek, Wis., passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home with his wife Laura "Laurie" at his side.
He was born April 16, 1953, at Minneapolis, Minn., to Ronald and Delores (Mielke) Peterson.
Steve moved to Wisconsin in 1974. Even though he was born and raised in Minnesota, he always considered Wisconsin his home.
He lived most of his life as an over-the-road truck driver and drove cross-country with Laurie for many years.
Steve loved to hunt, gamble and watch the Minnesota Vikings.
Steve and Laurie shared a wonderful life together with lots of great opportunities for adventures, new places and new experiences. Throughout his life, he was blessed with many wonderful friends from all over America.
Laurie was the love of Steve’s life and they were soul mates from the first day that they met. They shared 42 blessed years together.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, loving family members and many great friends.
A celebration of life will be held later this year.
