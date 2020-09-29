Ida Maude (O’Hara) Nevin

Ida M. (O’Hara) Nevin, 93, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home with family.
She was born April 3, 1927, at Milwaukee to James and Catherine (Schladweiler) O’Hara. She was raised in downtown Milwaukee and attended St. Rose Elementary and West Division High School. Ida’s family attended St. Rose’s church, where Ida was baptized and confirmed.
Ida worked as a nurse’s aide at General Hospital and then worked at First WI National Bank. She met Darold Nevin and married him on April 23, 1949. Ida then moved to Cumberland, where they started farming and raising her family of seven children.
Ida was involved with 4-H, NFO, AMPI and Women in Agriculture (which was organized in February, 1983). Ida also wrote an article for Dairymen’s Digest.
She loved to crochet, knit and read books in her spare time. She was very devoted to her family and St. Joseph’s parish, as a CCD teacher and with the Ladies Guild.
Surviving are children Tom of Barron, Brad of Cumberland, Marilyn of Rice Lake and Kevin of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughters-in-law Cindy and Doloris; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Sydney and Lloyd (Janice) Nevin; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons Timothy, Brian and Michael; a great-grandson Brody Hellendrung; a daughter-in-law Debbie Nevin; brothers Jim and Bob; and sisters Kathleen and Eileen.
A private family service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, with Father Bala Policetty officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
