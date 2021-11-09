Edward Allen Buckwalter Sr.

Edward A. Buckwalter Sr., 80, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
He was born May 9, 1941, at Mt. Carroll, Ill., to Donald "Buck" Buckwalter and Viola Hada.
Edward spent most of his life traveling the United Sates in an 18-wheeler. His hobbies included building models, truck and tractor pulls, hunting, fishing and tinkering with his lawn tractor.
Surviving are his life partner Catherine; children Theresa, Edward "Butch" Jr. and David; stepchildren Carolyn, Kaye, Gari and Cindy; a brother Larry; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Helen; brothers Donald and Zane; a sister Phillis; his first wife Violet; a son Christopher; a stepdaughter Denise; grandsons Josh and Ethan; and great-grandchildren Ashton and Nevaeh.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, from St. Jude's Catholic Church Parish Hall, New Auburn.
