David Jon Olson

David J. Olson, 63, was called home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He was born to Russell and Ellen Olson on Sept. 23, 1956.
He married Anne Marie Abell on Sept. 10, 1994, and together they had three children.
David was a 1975 graduate of Barron High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He later received a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout.
David was a software engineer and dedicated employee of Centare. He was also a long-standing member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church.
David enjoyed his role as a Cub Scout den leader, Pack 3877, and assistant scoutmaster, Troop 877. He was a member of the Fredonia Lions Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Above all, he loved spending time with his children.
David leaves behind his wife; children Edward, Claire and Charlie; brothers Russell (Lynn) and Peter (Heidi Olson Hong); and a niece Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Roske.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother E. Bryan Olson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, from Grand Avenue United Methodist Church (505 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, WI 53074), with Pastor Janet Hartzell presiding.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at eernissefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.