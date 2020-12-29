Donald D. Johnson, 90, New Richmond, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Our House Senior Living, New Richmond.
Donald was born March 16, 1930, at Prairie Farm to Walter and Inga (Larson) Johnson. He attended school and graduated from Prairie Farm High, where he loved to play baseball.
After graduation, he started working for the Barron County Highway Department until he was drafted in 1952 into the United States Army and served in Korea. Upon his return, he finished his career and retired from the Barron County Highway Department in 1992.
Donald married Jeanette (Heil) Johnson in November of 1956, and together they raised a daughter Michelle (Shelly Johnson) Holland.
Don was an active member of VFW Post 8338 in Barron. He was also an avid Brewers fan, but his greatest love of all was trout fishing in the streams of the Great North Woods.
Surviving are his daughter Michelle (Tom) Holland; a grandson Matt Holland; great-grandchildren Natalie and Dylan Holland; a brother Jerry (Marcia); a nephew Troy (Christine) Johnson; a niece Angela (Dan) Logan; a sister-in-law Darlene Heil; a brother-in-law Robert (Kathy) Heil; and many more beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother Richard; a sister-in-law Jean Johnson; his in-laws John and Thelma Heil; a brother-in-law Maurice Heil; and a special friend Norma Barrett.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the whole caring staff at Our House Senior Living for making Don feel at home and for loving him in his final months of his life. Also, a heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice for your guidance and help in the difficult days; you were all wonderful. Lastly, a very big thank you to Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services for the kindness and help with Don’s final arrangements.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at Barron.
Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services, New Richmond, is handling arrangements.
