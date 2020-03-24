A soldier finally coming home...Pacifico C. Escoto, 70, OSI and CIA working for the intelligence of the United States Armed Forces, Pilipino and American WWII Squadron Republic of the Philippines, Dept. of National Defense, General Headquarter, Armed Forces of the Philippines, joint forces United States Armed Forces, U.S. Army in which he was a 2nd Lieutenant Platoon Commander, passed away Oct. 13, 1992, at the VA military hospital in Manila.
He was born Oct. 7, 1922, at Concepcion, Tarlak, Philippines to Fortunato and Narcisa Escoto. Pacifico entered the service on Sept. 24, 1941, and served 29-and-one-half years for Philippines Armed Forces of the Philippines and also served as a U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant, retiring Sept. 24, 1970, but continued to serve the U.S. military for drug enforcement interrogation. He earned several medals. He was captured in Capaz Tarlac (Japanese concentration camp) and was a POW.
He married Ursula Garcia, and later married Gloria Espinosa in Baguio City, Philippines. After he retired from the Army, he did carpentry work.
Pacifico is survived by his children Aurea (Staff Sergeant John) Ledbetter, Benigno (Flor) Escoto, Cynthia (Master Sergeant Darald) Rosen, Dorina (Tech Sergeant Robert) Escoto, Narcissa Escota, Escoto, Ligaya (Jeffrey) Boles, Master Sergeant Edzel (Asuncion) Escoto, Eloisa Escoto, Salvacion (Edgar) Dayao, Thelma (Domingo) Chua, Normita (Jack) Little, Honorata (Investigator/Sergeant Tuanor) Blount and Julius (Lean) Escoto; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both his wives; children Captain Emerson Escoto, Sr., Eloisa, Danilo, Fernando, Tagumpay and Edzel; and brothers and sisters.
A private family service will be held at the West Aker Church this summer.
The family of Pacifico would like to thank the Barron County Veterans Service Office for all of their help in getting recognition for our father.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.