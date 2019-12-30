Debra J. Fullerton, 65, Barron, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her daughter's home.
She was born April 13, 1954, at Rice Lake to James and Vivian (Schmidt) Fullerton, was raised in Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1972.
She graduated from Rochester Community College with her A.D. in nursing in 1976. Debra began her career as a registered nurse for what later became Mayo Northland in Barron. She retired on April 30 of this year.
She enjoyed spending time with her cats, traveling and camping with her special friend, Cal, and playing Bingo on Tuesday nights at the VFW in Barron.
Surviving are a daughter Angie (Aaron) Johnson of Barron; grandchildren Ema (Bolton Algeo) Johnson of Barron, Logan Johnson of Cumberland and Corban Johnson of Barron; a great-granddaughter Ava Johnson; siblings Brenda DeGross of Cumberland and Don (Mary) Fullerton of Barron; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Teresa Balk; a brother Bob "Moose" Fullerton; a sister Linda Kessinger; a brother-in-law Shy-nee DeGross; and special friend Cal Jenneman.
A private family burial will be held on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.