Amanda "Mandy" J. Olson

Amanda J. Olson, 41, Menomonie, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. After years of battling many chronic health issues, she has joined her son, Bailey, in their eternal home in Heaven.
Amanda “Mandy” was born Jan. 27, 1980, at Fridley, Minn., to Robert and Diane Olson. She started school in Red Wing, Minn., and finished in Cameron.
Amanda loved spending time with her family. Family time was the best time. She loved cookouts or just getting together to be together. She loved traveling to visit friends, who lived in different places and she had met along her road in life. She was a great friend, always so caring of others, especially kids.
Her son, Bailey, was her pride and joy. She loved him so well and so much. She continued to give all that love to her nieces and nephews, loving them like her own.
She had a great sense of humor. She always had us laughing, even until the end. Amanda had the best laugh and biggest heart. We will miss her and her beautiful smile.
Surviving are her parents Bob and Diane Olson; a sister Bobbie (Russ) Mayfield; nieces Shyanna and Shayla; nephews Wyatt and Waylon; a boyfriend Shannon Cornelius; as well as many other cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her “Forever 14” year old son Bailey James Olson; grandparents Bardon and Eleanor Olson, and Wallace and Violet White; and godparents Leon and Sharon Olson.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, from Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron. Pastor Tamra Harder will officiate a celebration of life at 12:30, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Faaberg Cemetery, Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements. To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
