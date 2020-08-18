Irene Anderson, 96, formerly of Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living, Rice Lake.
She was born June 2, 1924, at Barron to Olaf and Hannah (Jensen) Dillan. She was raised in the Town of Arland and graduated from Barron High School.
Irene married Arvid Anderson at Prairie Farm on Oct. 3, 1945.
Along with being a homemaker, she worked side-by-side with Arvid on the farm. Irene found great joy in baking, gardening, sewing, visiting with family and friends, and sending cards of good wishes and encouragement.
Irene was open-minded, tolerant and ever curious about the world. Her optimistic approach to life was fueled by her love of family and her steadfast faith in God.
Those who knew and loved her will remember her sense of humor and sweet smile.
Surviving are daughters Charlene (Tom) Buttner of Wausau, Marlys (Dave) Fredericks of Clayton and Diane (Jeff) Hoffman of Turtle Lake; grandchildren Chris (Jess) Fredericks of Clayton, Jason (Wendy Niesl) Fredericks of Prescott, Amy Buttner of Waukesha, Nicole (Lou) Woehrmann of Woodbury, Minn., and Jamie Lehmann of Turtle Lake; great-grandchildren Alexis, Anika, Garrett, Carter, Hannah and Owen; a sister Adell; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and an infant daughter Linda.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from Independent Cemetery, Town of Arland, Barron County, with Pastor Timothy Vettrus officiating. Pallbearers are Chris Fredericks, Jason Fredericks, Lou Woehrmann, Tom Buttner, Dave Fredericks and Jeff Hoffman.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
