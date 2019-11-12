Margaret Mary Elizabeth O’Flanagan

Margaret M. E. O’Flanagan, 97, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System–Northland, Barron.
She was born July 6, 1922, to Clarence and Margaret (Moran) Warner in Eau Claire County and raised in Dunn County. She attended Vanceburg Grade School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School.
On Feb. 19, 1942, she married Gaylord O’Flanagan at United Methodist Church, Prairie Farm. Gaylord and Margaret farmed in the Vanceburg area, later moving to a farm in west Dallas.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her.
She enjoyed many crafts, counted cross stitch and knitting. In her later years, she quilted daily, giving away more than 2,500 quilts to family and people in need. She loved her church and kept busy serving. She was active in the United Methodist Ladies Aid.
Surviving are daughters Kathy Christopherson of Ridgeland and Patsy Haugen of Rice Lake; grandchildren Kelly (Bruce) Larson, Jeff (Diana) Christopherson, Troy Haugen and Heidi (Chris) Christopherson; great-grandchildren Rocky, Reggie and McKell Larson, Austin, Lee and Beau Christopherson, and Ethan and Dylan Christopherson; as well as nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons-in-law Larry Christopherson and Larry Haugen; a brother Delton Warner; and a sister-in-law Kathleen Warner.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, from United Methodist Church, with Pastor Shannon Mattison officiating and burial at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, Dunn County.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the church in Prairie Farm.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
