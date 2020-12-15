Michelle Marie Molls

Michelle M. Molls, 58, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Amery Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 4, 1962, at Cumberland to Martin and Ruth (Erb) Young.
She married David Molls at Turtle Lake on Oct. 21, 2006.
Michelle enjoyed gardening; watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers; listening to music, and spending time with her family and friends. She always made sure that everyone who came to family reunions was well fed and joyous “Ahoy.”
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Ashley (Billy) Scalzo; a son Joey; grandchildren Jonathan Ekenstedt, and Jase and Alexis Scalzo; sisters Shirley (Cleo) Klein and Margie Anderson; a brother Dan (Kim) Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, a son Justin Thomas, a brother Larry, and her mother-in-law Rose Molls.
A graveside service will be held in the spring
Skinner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
