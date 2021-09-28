Daniel Michael Karpowicz

Daniel M. Karpowicz, 61, Ridgeland, Wis., died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 1, 1960, at Rice Lake to Chester and Agnes (Thome) Karpowicz. Dan graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1979.
He worked as a laborer and forklift driver for many years.
Dan loved to hunt and fish, especially ice fish, and going to the casino.
Surviving are his girlfriend Joyce Marsh of Ridgeland; sons Christopher (Sarah) and Travis, both of Rice Lake, and Austin of Barron; grandchildren Taryn, Loren, Elliot and Lucas; his mother Agnes Hrouda of Rice Lake; a brother Fred (Lisa) Karpowicz of Rice Lake; as well as a nephew, a niece and two great-nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, from Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, with Rev. John Bergson officiating and interment at the Sarona Cemetery.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
