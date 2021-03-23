Richard W. “Dick” Kuepper, 83, Shawano, Wis., passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at Birch Hill, Shawano.
Dick was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Milwaukee, a son of Charles and Mildred (Dunlap) Kuepper. Richard excelled at athletics, lettering in football and track, setting several records.
After graduating high school, Richard moved to San Antonio, Texas, to attend Trinity University. After finishing college, he returned to Wisconsin and worked as a counselor at Camp Lannon Fields Farms.
There he met and fell in love with fellow counselor Lynne Folstad of Barron. The love of his life, they married on June 13, 1959, at Barron, and settled in Clintonville. In 1970, the couple moved to Shawano, where they remained for the rest of their 61-year marriage.
In Shawano, Richard worked his way up from loan officer to vice president of Citizens State Bank, and led the Rotary Youth Exchange program. He was proud of his work as a long-time Rotary member and received two Paul Harris awards.
He and Lynne hosted four exchange students over the years: Karen Israelsson from Sweden, Marcia Costa from Brazil, Astrid Solberg from Norway and Jussi Toivonen from Finland. A testament to their commitment, Richard and Lynne kept in touch with all their “kids,” travelling across the globe to visit them.
They loved to travel, taking trips to Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil, with Richard even venturing into St. Petersburg, Russia.
Long known for his amazingly beautiful wood-working skills, in later life Richard enjoyed touring and exhibiting his work – from small boxes to large dressers and desks – at art fairs. He acknowledged, however, that his greatest achievement was his family.
Surviving are daughters Wendy (Jon) Kofoot of Savage, Minn., and Kathy (Dan) Braun of Shawano; granddaughters Haanah Braun of Northfield, Minn., and Maris Braun of Seattle, Wash.; nieces Robin Baird of Arlington, Va., and Carol (Lynwood) Harris of Coppell, Texas; a great-niece Casey (Brad) Williams; great-great-nephews Cambell and Camden of Lewisville, Texas; and his international family who loved him dearly.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a sister Lucy.
A time to gather and share memories of Richard and Lynne Kuepper was at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, from Mickelson Funeral Service, Shawano. A funeral service for Richard and Lynne will be held at a later date.
Graveside services will take place on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with Pastor Mary Anne Conklin officiating. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org>donate.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family requests masks be worn while in attendance and social distancing be followed.
Please share online condolences at mickelsonfs.com.
“The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Birch Hill for their loving care.”
