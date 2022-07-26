Joyce Buchholz, 83, peacefully passed away Friday, July 22, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
Joyce lived in Ridgeland most of her life, and the past 10 years at Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm. She was active at Pioneer, serving as president of the residents and helping with the mail.
Joyce was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeland, where she was a member of the Ladies Aide. She volunteered with the Ladies Aide and at the Ridgeland Fair. Joyce was a longtime volunteer at the Ridgeland Nutrition Site. She was also a member and volunteer at the Senior Citizens Club. She earned a Volunteer of the Month award.
In 2000, Joyce was recognized for her 28 years of volunteer service, and awarded the Outstanding Older American Award.
Joyce was a cheerful, caring person. She enjoyed making others laugh and smile. Joyce was young at heart. She loved playing cards with friends and also enjoyed painting. She was close with her many cousins from the Buchholz, Flanagan, Lentz, Keller, Miller, Mueller and TenEyck families.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her sister Jerry Ann Salas; brother-in-law John Salas; niece Cathy Clarke; nephew Greg Salas; grand-nice Kelly Gibson; and grand-nephew Kyle Clarke. She will also be dearly missed by her many cousins, as well as by friends and staff at Pioneer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Helen (Mueller) Buchholz; and dog Cindy.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4 11th St., Ridgeland. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Ridgeland, with lunch to follow.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.