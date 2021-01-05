Lauritz K. Robertson, 45, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, very suddenly.
Lauritz was born Dec. 17, 1975. He grew up in Edgerton, Wis., living with his dad. At 17, he moved to Clayton to live with his mother on the Bad River Chippewa Reservation. He loved living there and learned much from the elders.
He worked as a landscaper, in farming, as a car mechanic and independently as a man of many trades.
Lauritz would drop everything and run to help a friend in need. Most of all, he loved the outdoors – bow and arrow hunting and fishing. He loved all animals, especially his dog Buddha. Lauritz was artistic and loved to paint, make and design wood furniture and other items. He made several rock houses and was working on a massive waterfall when he died.
Surviving are his children Landon and Aleah; his mother Bonnie; brothers Jesse and Billy Jensen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is further survived by people he also referred to as family: parents Roy and Lynne Vaughn, and Alex Vaughn.
Lauritz was preceded in death by his father Lauritz E. Jensen (Bud).
Due to COVID, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. A celebration of life will take place in Barron in the spring.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.
