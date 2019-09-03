Patricia "Pat" Kay Peltier

Patricia (Pat) K. Peltier, 72, Dallas, Wis., formerly of Almena, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by family at her home.
Pat was born Nov. 17, 1946, to Lowell and Bena (Weibe) Harmon at Canton, S.D. She was baptized and confirmed there at First Lutheran. She graduated from Canton High School in 1964 and married Don Peltier on Nov. 20, 1965, at First Lutheran in Canton. They were married for 53 years.
Pat was a devoted wife and loving mother. She always put her family first. She worked on the farm for 17 years while raising their six children. She fed calves, drove tractor, ran farm errands, shopped and chauffeured the children to their school and 4-H events. She was a 4-H leader in macrame, belonged to the Homemaker's Club and was quite proud of her hand-painted ceramics that she created to decorate the home for every holiday.
After getting the children through school, she worked as a lab technician for 25 years at Twin Town (now Saputo Cheese Factory).
In retirement, she claimed to be "craft-a-holic,” attending craft sales while collecting snowmen, butterflies and birdhouses. She loved to be outdoors, going for Ranger rides and tending to her beautiful flowers while feeding and watching the birds on the patio.
She was most proud of her 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and would talk them up to anyone who would listen. She stayed very busy attending all of their special events, and for the 8 years while living in Dallas, welcomed many of neighborhood children into her home. Also, she enjoyed visiting several states as her daughter Michelle moved through the years.
Anyone who knew her would say she was caring, compassionate and very giving. She loved to share her famous brownies and cookies with her friends and special church family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Todd (Maranda) of Prairie Farm and Scott of Dallas; daughters Michelle (David) Newman of Mansfield, Texas, Janelle (Jeff) Nelson of Barron, Kris (Jeff) Lindstedt of Almena and Carrie (Aaron) Amundson of Cameron; grandchildren Erin (Steven), Mitchell, Jessica, Jonathan, Amanda, Matthew (Abby), Brandon (Chelsea), Logan, Kylie, Ethan, Faith, Andrew, Trenton, Lacie, Chase, Isabella, Olivia and Amelia; great-grandchildren Owen and Miles; and a sister Carol Leesch of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Pat was preceded by her parents, and a brother-in-law Jerald Leesch.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, from Dallas Lutheran Church, with Rev. Heather Kistner officiating and burial at Dallas Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
