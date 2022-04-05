We are profoundly saddened to share that our cherished mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Dawna Carpenter, 76, Rice Lake, Wis., died Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her family and friends surrounding her, and loving her through her transition.
She was born Jan. 22, 1946, at Rice Lake to Forrest and Jean (Orlady) Nutter. Dawna attended school at Rice Lake and then attended two-year Barron County teachers college. She later received her masters from River Falls.
She taught in the districts of Glenwood City, Chetek and finished her over 30-year teaching career in the Cameron School District, where she was loved beyond measure.
Dawna was one of the finest teachers and extraordinary human beings. She loved her time with friends and family, as well as her spoiled dog, Ruby, and (just as spoiled) cat, Thelma. She was surrounded by former students wherever she went who would seek her out, bringing a smile to her face whenever she saw them.
Forever the advocate for the underdog, you will be hard pressed to find a more kind, compassionate woman. She made you feel that you were the only one in the world when she was talking to you. The world has lost someone special with her passing.
Surviving are her beloved son Joshua (Melanne) Carpenter; her son Silas Stevens; siblings Forrest (Jeanne) Nutter, Heather (Bruce) Anderson, Kevin (Sue) Nutter, Shannon Nutter and Erin “Teko” Nutter; a grandchild Hilary (Chris) Jump; a great-grandchild Osric; many nieces and nephews; a godchild Shane (wife Michelle, son Jack) Larson; a goddaughter Alex Nutter; her dog Ruby; as well as her cat Thelma,
Dawna was preceded in death by her husband Lou; and her canine friends Enya, Wyatt and Holly.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, from Lehman's Supper Club, Rice Lake, with a time of remembrance and prayer at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a Dawna Carpenter Scholarship Fund will be set up and presented to a student pursuing a degree in the field of education.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
