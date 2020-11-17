Marcella W. Kahl, 97, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Meadowbrook in the Chetek Nursing Home.
She was born July 3, 1923, to Raymond Sr. and Anna (Frisle) Neck in the City of Rice Lake. She was raised and attended school at Prairie Farm, graduating in 1941.
Marcella married Wallace Kahl at Menomonie on March 20, 1941. They lived in Prairie Farm. She was a homemaker and store clerk at several grocery stores in Prairie Farm until she retired.
Surviving are a daughter Andi (Corky) Capra of Cumberland; grandsons Derrick (Ann) Capra of Springbrook and Darren (Jean) Capra of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; a great-granddaughter Nicole Capra of Rochester, Minn.; great-grandsons Tony and Joe Capra of Brooklyn Park; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Jan. 27, 2003; a sister Luella Amundson; and a brother Raymond Neck, Jr.
A private graveside service for family will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm, with Rev. Mark Hall of United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
