Jean 'Mean Jean' Marie Scheel

Jean "Mean Jean" M. Scheel, 56, passed away at Mayo Northland, Barron, at 1:56 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was born at Bloomer, Wis., on Feb. 19, 1964. She worked at Jennie-O, Barron, until she became a homemaker.
She enjoyed camping, riding ATV, floating down the river, frogs, cooking and baking, and playing with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Todd Scheel, of 11 years. They started dating in 2001 and were married in Barron on July 25, 2009.
Jean is lovingly remembered by her children Amy Hintzman of Bruce, Kayla Hintzman of Barron and Alisha Stearns of Milaca, Minn.; stepchildren Jonathan Scheel of Rice Lake and Alesha Toews of Barron; 13 grandchildren; brothers Danny, Rick and Larry; sisters Sandi and Debbie; as well as nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Bernice (Seever) and Arlyn Marik; and brothers Jim and Kelly Marik.
A celebration of life will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Barron VFW.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
