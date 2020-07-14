Hunter Edward Percy

Hunter E. Percy, 12, Spooner, Wis., got his angel wings Thursday, July 9, 2020, in a tragic car/bicycle accident just outside of Spooner.
Hunter was born May 6, 2008, to Ed and Kayla (Roettger) Percy. He attended Spooner Schools and was going to be in seventh grade in the fall.
His favorite thing to do was play X Box One with his brother, sister and numerous friends. He also liked to 4-wheel, go on bike rides with his brother and sister, and just be silly at times.
He loved all animals, even though he was allergic to most of them. His favorite foods were BBQ ribs and chicken strips. He could eat them every day.
Hunter was a very quiet soul and enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He had two dogs, Violet and Charlotte, which can already tell something is different in the household.
Hunter will be deeply missed by his mom and dad, sister Brooke and brother Easton, all of Spooner; grandparents Mary (Allan) Hazuga of Barron, Al (Wendy) Roettger of Barron and Laurie Percy of Shell Lake; his great-grandparents; an aunt Alyssa (Carl) Nelson of Dallas; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpapa, Ed Percy.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of the condolences, prayers, kind words, hugs, donations and the items left at his memorial on Green Valley Road in Spooner, during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.