Marla Renae Hall

Marla R. Hall, 80, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Cameron, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Bloomer.
Born Dec. 22, 1939, at Cameron, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Gladys (Hafele) Bayer. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1958.
Marla married Charles Hall from Shell Lake on April 30, 1960. They moved to Cameron and raised eight children. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, where she was active in Ladies Aide and was the superintendent of Sunday school.
Marla was an avid quilter, knitter and enjoyed cooking. She undoubtedly made the best cinnamon rolls in the world. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Surviving are children Roland (Joan), Charlene, Thomas (Geri), Joel (Chris), Chari, Charla (Steven), David (Cara) and Mark (Hollie); 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Emma Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Marla was preceded in death by her loving husband, and her brother Roland Bayer.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral, Cameron.
A private family service will be held at noon Wednesday from St. John’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tylan Dalrymple officiating and interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron. We ask all who attend to please wear a mask.
