Terry L. Hoppe, 73, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1947, to Ernest and Betty (Witte) Hoppe at Winnebago, Minn. The family moved around to several different places before settling in the Prairie Farm area. After high school, he served in the Army National Guard from 1966-1971.
On Feb. 27, 1971, Terry married Evelyn Rice at Sand Creek. He started out farming for Kenny Vergin. Later, Terry and Evelyn bought and established their own farm north of Prairie Farm. After farming, Terry began building houses with his friend Bob Wickman.
Terry loved nature, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed hunting bear with his dogs. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Tracy (Ted) Burleson of Berthoud, Colo., Julie (Corey) Johnston of Mondovi and Ruth (Jeff) Quinn of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren Erin Frost (Daniel Trujilo), Alex Waller (Trevor Cabrera), Lydia Johnston, Brittany Paul and Kade Kothrade; great-grandchildren Harper Frost, Owen Burchard, Carter Waller and babies Elly Cabrera and Jameson Benson on the way; brothers Michael (Tammy) and Lyman (Virginia); sisters Virginia Smith, Jeanie (Ron) Bechard, Peggy (Paul) Kistner and Becky Hilson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Sherrie Hoppe, and a brother Bill.
A celebration of life will be held 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Terry's residence, 102 8 1/4 St., Prairie Farm. Interment will be held on a later date at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
