Mardelle Audrey (Davis) Huset

Mardelle A. (Davis) Huset, 88, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Chetek, Wis.
Mardelle was born to Martha and Jesse Davis on Nov. 25, 1933, in Barron County.
She married DeWayne Huset on May 29, 1950. They went on to raise five children and become loving grandparents to many grandchildren, who knew her as "Grandma Dell."
If you knew Mardelle, you know that she absolutely loved to sew, quilt, hem or patch clothes, and anything of that nature. She made each of her five children and 11 grandchildren their very own quilts, even making each of them pose separately for a photo with their quilt. She also quilted at the Chetek Lutheran Church.
Mardelle also loved to cook and bake, especially making lefse with her brother Buck. She was also an avid jam maker, making various delicious flavors and helping anyone who was in need of assistance when it came to either jamming or canning. Cake decorating was another skillset she had, even making the wedding cake for her son's wedding.
Mardelle was known for her tremendous amount of love and care that she would share with anyone or anything, may it be for any cousin that needed a place to stay for a bit, or for the squirrels in her backyard that needed to be fed. She loved to watch the squirrels eat, along with any cardinals that flew in, as they were her favorite bird, stemming from her love of the color red. Mardelle's immense love and joy will be greatly missed.
Mardelle leaves to celebrate her memory, children Bradford (Mary), Douglas (Kathy), Debra (Dan) Paulson, Lori Huset and Michael (Gayle); a brother Byron (Sandy) Davis; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers Arvid (Marie) Davis, Huey (Donna) Davis, Loren (Donna) Davis, Lynn Davis and Grayden (Carmen) Davis; and a sister DiAnn (Harold) Richardson.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 19, from Chetek Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services.
Lunch will be held at the church following the service.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
