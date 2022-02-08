David Allen Holmstrom

David A. Holmstrom, 59, Chetek, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born June 4, 1962. David did carpentry work most of his life.
He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are sisters Diane Tyson of Saint Paul, Minn., and Karen Holmstrom of Couderay, a brother Edward of Barron; as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father Eddie Holmstrom, mother Lena Marshall Holmstrom, and a brother Lloyd Holmstrom.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Anderson Park, Barron. Come and help us celebrate David's life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.