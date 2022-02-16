Steven H. Ranallo, 69, Cumberland, Wis., passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord God on Monday, Feb. 7, in the morning hours, with his loving family at his side.
Steve was born July 14, 1952, at Cumberland, the son of Angelo L. Ranallo and Louise R. Ranallo (nee-Curella). He graduated Class of 1970 from Cumberland High.
Steve married Helen Sawka on July 13, 1996. She was his best friend and constant companion for 25 loving years.
Steve was confirmed Catholic through St. Anthony's Perish. He was persistent in his growth and wisdom with our Lord God and his personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Steve served in many vocations and callings, and continued higher education throughout his lifetime. He was passionate about life, learning, his time, knowledge, love and everything he did; always looking for the positive perspective and growth in situations.
He found passionate enjoyment and mental vacations riding motorcycle with his wife and friends, which he continued until this past fall, putting on only 4,600 miles.
He was passionately vested in all he did. From running a Catholic family group home in Washington State; to driving truck; to having a daycare for children; owning a fitness gym; and training others in their personal pursuits of health, fitness and the bodybuilding circuit. Steve remained a dedicated bodybuilder his whole life, until his battle with bone cancer.
He respected and honored his temple of the Holy Spirit that he was entrusted with through clean living, healthful foods and being free of markings. For Lord God said in Leviticus19:28 "Ya shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor make any marks upon you: I am The Lord."
Steve was known as and was always a man of integrity and principal, with a right heart. He was a blessing to many, in many ways. He was always consistent, kind, loyal and considerate; always morally fair and honest, sometimes to a fault. His word was solid as oak. His words were bonded.
Steve was very particular in all he did. He'd say, "There's a right way and a wrong way" – from putting a washer on a bolt, his haircut or his words and tone as he spoke. His "yes" was "yes" and his "no" was "no." When it came to morality, there was no gray area. Things were either black or white; good or evil. He was always open to listen, discuss philosophies and politics, and be flexible, but Steve would not compromise his principle beliefs.
When asked of a friend for advice or direction, Steve would sometimes research for several weeks to return with only advice that was not short of what was good enough for himself.
If you knew Steve, you loved him. If you didn't, you didn't know him.
The life culmination of Steve's moral compass was instilled and nurtured in the small town of Cumberland by his loving parents, friends, community and upbringing in the Catholic Church.
Surviving are his dedicated older brother Ronald of Blaine, Minn.; and a nephew James (Helen) Ranallo of Blaine. Steve was blessed with one child from his first marriage, Angela R. Ranallo (Daniels), and two grandchildren, Tavis and Cash Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, along with countless family members and dear friends.
Steve was a fighter. He battled for almost two years with the strength of our Lord, his loved ones and amazing doctors. He was determined to still live his life to the fullest each day and without medications, as he did his whole life, while continuing to share his sincere laughter and twisted sense of humor.
He possessed a profound understanding of people's needs and met them; accepting everyone for who they are and where they're at – knowing that how we acted and lived our lives impacted and forever impressed upon those who he met and knew him.
Steve wishes are to be cremated and placed at St. Anthony's Cemetery at our Ranallo family plot, beside his parents.
Mass and services will be held through St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cumberland, later this spring at the start of motorcycle season.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.